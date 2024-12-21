Gulmarg Braces Up For Khelo India Winter Games
Date
12/21/2024 12:06:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The preparations for the fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games are in full swing at Gulmarg with officials claiming that the successful event in the last couple of years have brought the number of tourist up at the famous ski-resort of Kashmir.
“After the first successful Khelo India Winter Games in 2020, the Gulmarg has witnessed a rise in the footfall of tourists with many people getting fascinated with the destination's potential of hosting the winter games related to the snow,” the officials said.
They said such is the potential of Gulmarg that it is hosting the event for the fifth time in February next year, commencing on February 22 and culminating on February 25.
The officials further divulged that the preparations are going on at present to make the event grand success in which skiing, mountaineering and other programmes are expected.“Above 1000 participants are expected in the event, who will participate in different games,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Pertinently, for the first time, a drone show is all set to take center-stage in the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games.
Khelo India Games In Gulmarg Set To Begin On Time: Div Com Kashmir
Khelo India Winter Games: Leh To Host In Jan, Gulmarg In Feb
The annual event has been hosted at Gulmarg since 2020 under Swach Bharat Abhiyaan and with an aim to showcase the potential of the place to emerge as one of the best snow-resort in South Asia. The Khelo India Winter Games will once again be held in two legs as the government has announced that Ladakh will host the ice events from January 23 to 27, while J&K will host the snow events from February 22 to 25.
