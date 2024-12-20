Saudi Arabia Opens Yerba Mate Market To Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi Arabia has opened its for the of Brazilian-grown yerba mate and macadamia nuts, according to information released on Thursday night (19) in a joint statement by Brazil's ministries of foreign affairs and agriculture.

According to data from Brazil's of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, the country exported USD 94.9 million worth of yerba mate this year through November. Last year, exports totaled USD 80.7 million from January to November. As for macadamia nuts, USD 2.9 million were exported, down from USD 3.7 million last year.

By November, Brazil had grossed USD 2.7 billion from its overall exports to Saudi Arabia. During the same period last year, revenue from exports totaled USD 2.9 billion. Chicken meat, sugar, and corn are Brazil's top exports to Saudi Arabia.

The statement also announced that markets for Brazilian bananas and nuts were opened in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as for Brazilian fish meal and fish oil in Thailand. According to the ministries' document, 221 international markets for various Brazilian products have been opened this year.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

