Announcement: 'The Jesus Gospel' - A New Chronology Of Jesus' Life, Combining All Four Gospels In One Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Jesus Gospel Front and Back Cover

The Jesus Gospel Poster - Four Gospels, Four Records, One Book, His-Story

The Jesus Gospel Book Cover

- Gary ScaranoPORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All Four Gospels, Now In Chronological Order In One BookXulon Press presents Jesus' life story, verse-by-verse, in a cohesive timeline.Reviewed by Supreme Court Justice Clarence ThomasWe are excited to announce the release of The Jesus Gospel : The First Word-for-Word Combination of the Four Gospels by author Gary Scarano , now available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats. This book presents the life of Jesus Christ in a cohesive, chronological order, blending the scriptures from the four Gospel into one continuous narrative.For the first time ever, The Jesus Gospel offers readers a complete, verse-by-verse timeline of Jesus' life. This unique work makes it easier for readers to experience the full story of Jesus, as told in the Bile without the need to piece together the four separate accounts. Scarano's approach aims to make the life of Christ accessible and understandable, blending the Gospels into one unified story.Gary says:“Now, for the first time ever, The Jesus Gospel, combines Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John into an easy-to-read chronology... A biography of Jesus, blended into a single, complete timeline.”The Jesus Gospel offers a fresh perspective on the life of Christ-one that will resonate with anyone seeking a deeper understanding of His-story.Scarano, a Christian writer and Bible study teacher, was inspired to create this book after struggling with the challenges of reading about Jesus from multiple accounts. Now, through The Jesus Gospel, he offers readers an easy and insightful way to experience Jesus' life as one continuous story.See a Video about this book:The Jesus Gospel is published by Xulon Press, the world's largest Christian self-publisher, and can be purchased online through Xulon Press, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. Available for purchase in Paperback - $24.99, 9781545620441; Hard Cover - $35.99, 9781545620434; and e-book - $9.99, 9781545620427.For more information or to order your copy, visit JesusGospel.Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Jesus Gospel is available online through xulonpress/bookstore, amazon, and barnesandnoble.Contact: Gary Scarano...914-907-2785JesusGospel

Gary Scarano

ReachOut Communications Corp.

+1 914-907-2785

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube



Other

The Jesus Gospel Book Promo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.