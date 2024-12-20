Child, Woman Injured In Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 12-year-old child and a woman were in a Russian drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"A 12-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The blast waves and debris partially shattered windows in a nine-story building," he wrote.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian drones were targeting Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a fire in one of the city's districts. Emergency services and medical teams responded to the scene.

Late on December 20, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of several groups of Russian attack drones being launched, triggering air alerts across multiple regions.