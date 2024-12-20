Brazil’S Central Bank Burns Through $17 Billion To Prop Up Real

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's central has been on a spending spree, burning through $17 billion in reserves to bolster the real. The bank has intervened almost daily in the past week, selling $8 billion in auctions.



The Brazilian markets bounced back at week's end amid extraordinary measures by the central bank. These actions aimed to halt a massive currency sell-off that was spreading through the country's markets.



On Friday, the real gained up to 1.4%, cutting weekly losses. This came after authorities announced plans for another intervention. They promised a cash sale and a credit line auction, totaling $7 billion combined.



The central bank 's interventions have been relentless. On Thursday alone, they sold $8 billion in consecutive cash auctions. This marks the largest daily dollar sale since at least 1999.



Despite these efforts, the real has still plummeted 20% this year. It now holds the dubious honor of being the world's worst-performing major currency.





Brazil's Economic Crisis

Investors have been rushing to offload Brazilian assets. Growing concerns about the country's worsening fiscal outlook have fueled this exodus. The selling wave that sent the real to a record low this week didn't stop there.



It spread to other asset classes, from stocks to local currency debt and dollar bonds. Traders even hoarded funds to hedge against a sovereign default.



Patrick Esteruelas, head of research at Emso Asset Management, offered his insight. He said, "The lack of fiscal credibility is the original sin of the current market downturn in Brazil."



Esteruelas added, "It seems hard to catch this falling knife until fiscal policy is anchored, growth cools, or the market starts to think about a change in leadership."



Brazil's annual budget deficit stands at a whopping 10%. This far exceeds the deficits recorded during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's first leftist government.



This week, Congress voted on a spending cut package. However, changes may reduce its impact on public accounts. The central bank's interventions continue, but the real's future remains uncertain.

