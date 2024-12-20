Podcast: Prophet's Aaron Kwittken On The Next Phase Of AI In Comms
Date
12/20/2024 3:12:21 PM
(MENAFN- PRovoke)
Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet, the AI platform built for the PR industry, joins the PRovoke media podcast to discuss where the comms industry currently stands in adopting the technology, the challenges in doing so and what we can expect in the year ahead. In this far-ranging conversation, Kwittken shares with listeners his predictions including the rise of cognitive AI; a move toward full integration of the technology; the rise of sophisticated automated assistants; and greater emphasis on training and upskilling.
MENAFN20122024000219011063ID1109018102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.