Podcast: Prophet's Aaron Kwittken On The Next Phase Of AI In Comms

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet, the AI built for the PR industry, joins the PRovoke podcast to discuss where the comms currently stands in adopting the technology, the challenges in doing so and what we can expect in the year ahead. In this far-ranging conversation, Kwittken shares with listeners his predictions including the rise of cognitive AI; a move toward full integration of the technology; the rise of sophisticated automated assistants; and greater emphasis on training and upskilling.





MENAFN20122024000219011063ID1109018102