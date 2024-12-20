عربي


Police Attaches Property Of Pakistan-Based Handler In J&K's Rajouri

Police Attaches Property Of Pakistan-Based Handler In J&K's Rajouri


12/20/2024 3:12:06 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- Police on Friday attached the property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The land, measuring 19 marlas and belonging to proclaimed offender Zia
    Rehman, was attached in the Samote village of Budhal, officials said.

    The action was carried out by a joint team of police and civil administration led by Superintendent of Police Kotranka, Wajahat Hussain, and Tehsildar Syed Sahil, they added.

    The property was attached on the orders of a court in the presence of revenue authorities.

Kashmir Observer

