World Bank Approves $250 Million Grant To Morocco

12/20/2024
Washington: The World bank (WB) has approved a USD 250 million grant to enhance the resilience of Morocco's agri-food system to climate change and enhance food safety and quality.
WB said in a statement on Friday that "the new program aims to improve resilience to climate change and manage risks in Agriculture by promoting climate-smart practices and improving water and soil management through resource-conserving agriculture."
According to the WB, the program also aims to support farmers in producing and marketing quality food and increasing their income by improving access to markets.
In general, the program is expected to benefit 1.36 million people, including about 120,000 farmers and more than one million consumers, while improving food safety.
