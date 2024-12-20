عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


12/20/2024 11:45:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 December 2024

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 20 December 2024 that the first instalment of the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 20 December 2024 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 20 December 2024 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:



 Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 20/12/2024
Purchase Price: £7.62
Nicholas Wiles 31
Rob Harding 9

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name 1. Katy Wilde
2. Josephine Toolan
3. Christopher Paul
4. Simon Coles
5. Anthony Sappor
6. Nicholas Williams
7. Nicholas Wiles
8. Benjamin Ford
9. Mark Latham
10. Tanya Murphy
11. Stephen O'Neill
12. Rob Harding
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint Plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code     		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
    ISIN: GB00B02QND93
    b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. £7.62 78
    2. £7.62 76
    3. £7.62 61
    4. £7.62 53
    5. £7.62 35
    6. £7.62 20
    7. £7.62 31
    8. £7.62 33
    9. £7.62 25
    10. £7.62 26
    11. £7.62 18
    12. £7.62 9
    d) Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total     		Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 78 £7.62 £595.12
    2. 76 £7.62 £579.86
    3. 61 £7.62 £465.41
    4. 53 £7.62 £404.37
    5. 35 £7.62 £267.04
    6. 20 £7.62 £152.59
    7. 31 £7.62 £236.52
    8. 33 £7.62 £251.78
    9. 25 £7.62 £190.74
    10. 26 £7.62 £198.37
    11. 18 £7.62 £137.33
    12. 9 £7.62 £68.67
    e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2024
    f) Place of the transaction XLON

    MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109017299


    GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search