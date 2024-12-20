VI Named 2024 Top Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honored for Outstanding Workplace Culture for the Third Consecutive Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) is proud to announce its recognition as one of The Oklahoman 's Top Workplaces for the third consecutive year in the small business category. This prestigious honor highlights VI's unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive, innovative and employee-centered workplace culture.VI's workplace initiatives prioritize helping employees balance their professional and personal lives through flexible schedules, remote work options, comprehensive family leave policies and benefits designed to enhance overall well-being. Studies consistently show that such supportive environments reduce stress, boost life satisfaction, and improve retention and productivity-values that are central to VI's mission.“At VI, our employees are at the heart of everything we do,” said Jacquelyn Berney, president of VI Marketing and Branding.“Creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to thrive is our top priority. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building a culture where our team can grow and succeed.”The Oklahoman collaborates with Energage , a Philadelphia-based employee research and culture technology firm, to determine the Top Workplaces. Winners are selected based on anonymous employee feedback collected through a third-party survey, evaluating 15 key drivers of workplace culture, including leadership, communication,and engagement.To learn more about VI Marketing and Branding, visit .About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a full-service marketing communications firm with expertise in digital marketing, strategic planning, branding, public relations, and social media. VI has won almost 2,000 awards for creative excellence and superior results. The 35-year-old firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

