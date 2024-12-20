Serrala Opens New Office In London's Financial Hub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Serrala has announced the opening of its new office in London's district. This move reflects Serrala's enduring commitment to serving the UK markets.

- Oliver Gallienne, COO of Serrala, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, has announced the opening of its new office in London's financial district. This move reflects Serrala's enduring commitment to serving the UK and Ireland markets and emphasizes its dedication to supporting customers and partners in the region.“The opening of our London office marks an important milestone in Serrala's growth,” said Oliver Gallienne, Chief Operational Officer of Serrala.“This strategic location places us in the heart of one of the world's most influential financial hubs, enabling us to deepen our relationships with customers, enhance collaboration with partners, and attract top talent to support our ambitious plans for 2025 and beyond.”The new London office enhances local support by enabling faster, more tailored services for regional clients. It provides a platform to drive innovation, expand operations, and establish Serrala's global finance market presence.With established offices in Hamburg, Chicago, Berlin, Barcelona, Bucharest, and Pune, Serrala is dedicated to advancing the office of the CFO and delivering next-generation solutions that empower businesses worldwide.About SerralaSerrala is a global leader in finance process automation, with a track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications automates all working capital-related processes, from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.We empower leaders to create an autonomous finance machine to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better managed, transforming finance department into a strategic engine.

