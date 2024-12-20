GR8 People Earns Ten G2 Badges For Winter 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GR8 People , the leading all-in-one talent platform, is proud to announce that it has earned Ten G2 badges for Winter 2025. These badges recognize the company's exceptional performance, customer satisfaction, and support for its global clientele.



G2 is a trusted marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage software and services. The G2 badges are awarded based on user reviews and satisfaction ratings.



"GR8 People is redefining what it means to innovate in talent acquisition,” says Diane Smith, CEO of GR8 People.“The Everyone PlatformTM isn't just a product-it's a promise. A promise to empower our customers with cutting-edge solutions that make sourcing, attracting, and hiring top talent smarter, faster, and more human."



GR8 People's Ten G2 badges were awarded across five key categories, further solidifying its position as the leading all-in-one solution for Talent Acquisition professionals.



Among the badges GR8 People earned for Winter 2025 are:

.High Performer Mid-Market and Enterprise: We consistently exceed industry standards.

.Easiest to Do Business With: GR8 People prioritizes a smooth and collaborative partnership with their customers.

.Easiest Setup: Our platform is considered to have the simplest and most user-friendly configuration process.

.Best Meets Requirements: The Everyone Platform simplifies your hiring process, saving you time and effort.

.Highest User Adoption: Our platform is widely used and trusted by talent acquisition professionals.

.Leader: We're setting the standard for innovative talent acquisition solutions.

.Users Love Us: Our customers rave about our service.



The positive outcomes our customers are experiencing are proof that GR8 People is the right choice.

.Shaved 25% off time-to-hire

.Lowered HR technology costs significantly

.Achieved higher SLA compliance rates for faster position fulfillment

.Streamlined workflows to cut costs and improve efficiency

.Simplified global processes, enhancing reporting and leadership alignment

.Strengthened collaboration between hiring managers and HR teams

.Optimized onboarding with minimal manual intervention



Recent reviews from customers highlight the company's exceptional customer service, user-friendly platform, and ability to streamline the hiring process. One customer commented,“It's a misconception that you need to go with a big company for a great solution. GR8 People proves that high-quality, personalized service and advanced technology can be found in one package.”



GR8 People is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help businesses attract and hire top talent.

