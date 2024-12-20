Augmented Reality (AR) In Packaging Set To Reach USD 139.31 Billion By 2032 Revolutionizing Consumer Interaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Augmented Reality In Packaging Market

AR is revolutionizing packaging through real-time, immersive consumer interactions that can provide one-to-one insights.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Augmented Reality (AR) in Packaging was valued at USD 9.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 139.31 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Consumer Demand Drives Growth of AR in PackagingThe growth of AR in packaging is primarily driven by the growing consumer desire for more interactive, engaging, and personalized product experiences. Along with these improvements in technology capabilities, brands across industries find they must include AR features within their packaging to complement the engagement of the customer, provide product information, and experience virtual interaction. Companies like Nestlé are integrating these AR technologies inside the packaging of their products so that a consumer gets a more holistic understanding of the product through virtual tours of the product, nutritional details, and interactive content.Get a Sample Report of Augmented Reality (AR) in Packaging Market@The growth in smartphone usage and e-commerce penetration is also adding to the demand because consumers are increasingly digitally engaging with products before buying them. AR-enabled packaging also allows brands to display product benefits, instructional use, or even virtually try on cosmetics to enhance the consumer experience. The increased focus on sustainability and consumer-centric packaging solutions further emphasizes the use of AR in packaging as a key market opportunity.Segment AnalysisBy Packaging Type:In 2023, the Labels & Tags segment holds a significant share of the AR packaging market due to it being widely used in different packaging formats. A perfect canvas for the labels and tags is important for providing all the necessary information about products, but with the right integration of AR features, the interaction of consumers and brand storytelling would be highly enhanced.Need any customization research on Augmented Reality (AR) in Packaging Market, Inquire Now@By Distribution Channel:In 2023, the Cosmetics & Personal Care segment holds a significant market share of AR packaging due to growing consumer demand for personalized experiences. Conversely, the Cosmetics industry adopted AR for virtual try-ons that give the consumer the facility of trying out different shades and styles before making the purchase, thereby increasing the level of confidence in buying and selling.Regional DevelopmentIn 2023, North America and Europe are advancing regions of AR adoption because they have strong infrastructures and early-stage adoption, driven by tech-savvy consumers and a competitive landscape. Brands in these regions use AR to engage consumers in a more meaningful way and provide more transparency for their products.Speak to Our Analyst to Get more Insights on Augmented Reality (AR) in Packaging Market@Asia-Pacific, with rapid urbanization, high penetration of smartphones, and growing markets for e-commerce, positions countries like China, Japan, and South Korea as the most significant market players for AR packaging. The regions are experiencing massive adoption of AR, mainly due to the pursuit of businesses to come up with new ways to attract their consumer base. Developing regions like Latin America and the Middle East & Africa will see more growth in the AR packaging sector as companies prioritize increased product visibility and consumer interaction through more advanced technology.Recent Developments1)Displai: In November 2024, Displai, an Australian AR platform, launched its Augmented Reality Packaging Partner Program. The program allows packaging and print companies to make their product more interactive by adding AR, and thus consumers can engage with packaging through their smartphones. It will help companies gain more brand engagement as well as an immersive experience for people, allowing the company to stand out in such a competitive marketplace.2)NexTech: On November 12, 2024, NexTech, an innovation leader in Metaverse technology and AR services, announced a specific agreement with Bothwell Cheese. The firm's ARitize CPG technology will be used to affix QR codes and floor-mounted holograms to the labels of the cheese so that customers may interact and engage with the product fully. Creatively using augmented reality has the potential for more immersive experiences for consumers seeking to get the story behind the product.Buy a Complete Research Report of Augmented Reality (AR) in Packaging Market 2024-2032@Key Players:.Augment.Wikitude.PTC.WestRock.PepsiCo.Tetra Pak.Coca-Cola.Crown Holdings.Avery Dennison.HP IncAbout Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.