MDA-KUWAIT-CONGRATULATION

12/20/2024 7:07:09 AM
Kuwait Info. Min. congratulates Amir on first anniv. of assuming office
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi offered sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming office.
Al-Mutairi told KUNA that this anniversary, which falls on Friday, represents a point of pride of His Highness's wise leadership and insightful vision that enhanced development and contributed to achieving goals that best serves Kuwait and its people.
His Highness the Amir's wise directives are a source of inspiration to work with dedication and sincerity to fulfill the national trust and raise the name of Kuwait high in various fields and regional and international forums, added Al-Mutairi, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His Highness the Amir with health and further success in leading Kuwait and its people. (end)
