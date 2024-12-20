Lawnpro Partners Acquires Meehan's Lawn Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company's ninth continues expansion into Midwest

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO"), a focused on residential lawn care and tree, shrub and pest control services backed by HCI Equity Partners , today announced that it acquired Meehan's Lawn Service ("Meehan's" or "the Company"). Meehan's is the ninth acquisition for LawnPRO Partners. terms were not disclosed.

Based in Brook Park, OH, Meehan's was founded in 1993 by Tim and Deanna Meehan and provides lawn fertilization, tree & shrub care, mulch bed weed control, perimeter pest control, and flea & tick treatment services to residential customers in Northeast Ohio. Meehan's is LawnPRO's second acquisition in Ohio and strengthens its geographic footprint in the Cleveland, OH market.

Tim and Deanna Meehan will continue to lead the business under LawnPRO's ownership.

"Tim and Deanna have built a strong business rooted in customer service, and their presence in Ohio illustrates our commitment to expansion in that market," said Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO Partners. "We're delighted to welcome the Meehans and their team to the LawnPRO family and look forward to working with them as we continue to strengthen our market position across a broader footprint."

"After considering several potential platforms, we found that LawnPro Partners, with its track record of partnering with family and founder-owned businesses, was the right fit for us as owners, for our son who works with us, for our employees and for our customers," said Tim Meehan.

"Our future is looking brighter, and we are happy

to be working with a partner who shares our values and vision."

HCI intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure and M&A for the growing LawnPRO Partners platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of the platform. Please contact Nate Novak at [email protected] .

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.

