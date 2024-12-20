This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a gene-edited pig kidney transplant, the world's first portable fentanyl detection device, and new research on social and youth mental health.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Health Press Release Roundup, Dec. 16-20, 2024.

Continue Reading

An Alabama woman is free from dialysis and in better health after surgeons at NYU Langone Health performed a gene-edited pig kidney transplant last month. The procedure marks the latest promising breakthrough in an emerging surgical practice posited as the solution to the organ supply crisis.With a rise in fentanyl poisonings in groups like high school students, college students, young professionals and everyday working-class citizens, DEFENT ONE intends to reduce overdoses by normalizing substance testing in all environments.These procedures mark the first time a leadless pacemaker has been implanted into the left bundle branch area, a key part of the heart's electrical conduction system, designed to mimic the heart's natural beat, offering people with slower-than-normal heart rhythms a new potential treatment option."As a proud Latino whose first language is Spanish, I'm thrilled to announce the new language capabilities on the Aetna Health app. Better health begins with better engagement with members, and these capabilities demonstrate our commitment to connecting every member to their care in the way that is most accessible for them," saidGus Giraldo, SVP, Individual & Family Plans, Aetna.The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) shared some last-minute gift ideas for young children that can help encourage speech and language skills. Many of these gifts are low- to no-cost but offer rich learning opportunities.With 70% of clinical decisions informed by diagnostic results, blood tests are a routine part of care to help clinicians diagnose, monitor and treat patients. This novel capillary solution enables care providers to improve access to blood testing in underserved locations that do not have phlebotomy capabilities, while lowering common barriers to testing such as fear of needles and logistical challenges."One thing has been notably absent from the public debate over social media's impact on youth mental health: feedback from young people themselves," said report co-author Tinuola Adebukola, MPH, CPH. "Any policy or technological solution must factor in the experiences of young social media users who have deep, unique insight into both the potential harms and benefits of these digital platforms.""In the last year alone we've generated 78,000 prescription switches that have resulted in $29M in prescription savings. We're creating an America where access, affordability and adherence to necessary medicines are no longer barriers to positive health outcomes," said Eric Levin, CEO, Scripta Insights.For over two decades, Fejzo has worked to advance hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) research, often without institutional funding. In 2017, she discovered GDF15 is the main cause of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy (NVP). Dr. Fejzo shared her personal journey at the White House, recounting the loss of her pregnancy in 1999 due to HG.Arthrex announced new research showing its cutting-edge ACL reconstruction (ACLR) using the InternalBraceTM technique offers an effective solution to combat reinjuries for young athletes. According to the National ACL Injury Coalition, ACL injuries among high school athletes have surged by nearly 26% over the past 15 years.The campaign invites supporters to contribute to the American Cancer Fund, enabling the fund to provide crucial assistance to cancer patients and their families. Each donation helps fund programs that offer sources for financial support, educational resources, and emotional encouragement to those affected by cancer.Generate applies AI-based optimization andde novo generation to discover and design novel protein therapeutics, and has a robust pipeline of approximately 20 programs from preclinical to clinical development across oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases.

For more news like this, check out all of

the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED