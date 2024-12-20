K'taka: BJP Stages State-Wide Protest Condemning C.T. Ravi's Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a statewide protest condemning the arrest of MLC C.T. Ravi over alleged 'derogatory remark' against for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar.

A massive protest was organised by the BJP at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The protest was led by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

The condemned the arrest of former minister and Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy; former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan; former minister Byrathi Basavaraj; MLA Ravi Subramanya; Legislative Council member Gopinath Reddy; BJP Yuva Morcha State General Secretary and MLA Harish Poonja, Bengaluru South District President and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraj and others were detained and taken away by the police.

Meanwhile, taking part in the agitation in Belagavi city, state unit BJP president and party legislator B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that "the Congress-led government in the state enabled party goons to enter Suvarna Soudha and assault C.T. Ravi".

Chaos and drama unfolded on Thursday as, during a heated debate session in the Legislative Council, C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

Taking objection to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a "murderer". Responding back, the BJP leader allegedly called the woman Minister a p@#%^&*@^e.

Meanwhile, addressing the Congress-led Karnataka government, Vijayendra said: "You beat farmers, you lathi-charge members of the Panchamasali community. Ignoring the Speaker's ruling, you attacked C.T. Ravi and then had him arrested by the police.

“They made him travel about 500 kilometers throughout the night, forcibly taking him to places like Gadag, Ramdurg, and Dharwad. The people are questioning this government's policy of abusing elected representatives. The Congress party is committing a murder of democracy."

Vijayendra claimed that C.T. Ravi was not provided 'a glass of water'.

He accused the police of acting under pressure from the Congress.

"Siddaramaiah, power is not permanent. You are displaying the arrogance of power, and in your intoxication with authority, you are attacking us. Remember, power is not forever," he said, adding that "C.T. Ravi was treated like a terrorist with the support of the state government".

“The police did not even register C.T. Ravi's complaint. Our party workers protested all night in front of the police station. Ravi sustained a head injury, and they didn't even take him to the hospital,” he said.

Deputy Leader Aravind Bellad, State General Secretary Sunil Kumar, and other local leaders participated in the protest.