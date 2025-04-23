403
Explosion at Russian Ammo Depot Triggers Mass Evacuation in Vladimir Oblast
(MENAFN) Approximately 450 individuals have been relocated to temporary shelters in the Kirzhach District of Vladimir Oblast, Russia, following an explosion at a military ammunition storage site, according to regional governor Alexander Avdeev on Tuesday.
Authorities reported that four people sustained injuries during the incident, which occurred earlier in the day. A state of emergency has since been imposed across the district, the governor confirmed in a public statement.
Those evacuated included members of a military unit, residents from seven villages, and occupants of 12 summer homes, Avdeev later shared via his Telegram channel. He noted that all evacuees have been supplied with necessary provisions. While the majority will stay in emergency accommodations overnight, others have been received by family members.
The explosion was triggered by a fire at a military installation, which caused ammunition in a warehouse to detonate, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated. Officials believe the fire was likely caused by a breach of safety protocols during the handling of explosives.
Vladimir Oblast lies roughly 200 kilometers east of Moscow and is part of the Central Federal District of Russia.
