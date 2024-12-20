This Week In Tech News: 10 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including a $10B for Databricks, a new AI model for and a sample of CES 2025 news.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Technology Press Release Roundup, Dec. 16-20, 2024.

Continue Reading

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to data and AI, making it easier for organizations to harness the power of their data for analytics, machine learning, and AI applications.The special Christmas Day alternate presentation of the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs game will use data processing and real-time visualization technology from Beyond Sports, as well as optical tracking technology from Hawk-Eye Innovations, to insert iconic Disney characters into the game action using 3D animation, while the two teams play in real time.The development paves the way for the practical and commercial realization of quantum computers. It is expected that this technology will play an important role in the future development of quantum computing, providing new solutions to complex scientific and engineering problems.This collaboration aims to provide professionals with unparalleled access to Simplilearn's comprehensive range of live tech instructor-led programs, reinforcing its mission to empower the workforce in today's fast-changing digital environment.Named "Marey" after early cinema trailblazer Étienne-Jules Marey, this model will bring unparalleled power to film and media production, while distinguishing itself by relying exclusively on ethically sourced data owned by the company.The Catalyst program funds large demonstration projects and invests in first-of-a-kind commercial projects that use emerging climate technologies. It prioritizes projects with high-impact and scalable climate tech that need additional capital to reach commercial scale.The agency's efforts in low Earth orbit are integral to its broader ambitions for deep space exploration. The microgravity environment in low Earth orbit provides a cost-effective, easily accessible proving ground for technologies and research necessary for human missions to explore the solar system.The company announced and new no-code AI App Builder and Slack integration to democratize generative AI for marketers, accelerating marketing AI transformation.Crew uses cognitive science to match users based on "small group synergy," helping people form meaningful connections while enjoying tailored activities they love together. The platform focuses on adults in their mid/late-20s and beyond, and particularly people who have moved into new phases of life."Companies now recognize the value of defining specific use cases and optimizing AI projects. They are leveraging hybrid cloud strategies and open source to drive AI innovation and deliver financial returns," saidMaribel Lopezof Lopez Research.

For more news like this, check out all of

the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

CES 2025 Preview

We're starting to get an idea of the wide variety of innovations that will be on display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Whether it's advances in mobility, home appliances or medtech, PR Newswire is here to help journalists and consumers keep track of the announcements tied to the consumer electronics tradeshow.

Here are a few releases that were sent this week:



Cellid Unveils Cutting-Edge AR Glasses at CES 2025, Revolutionizing Everyday AR Experiences

Hisense Unveils Newest Smart Home and AI Innovations at CES 2025

Ansys Collaborates with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Advance Scenario-Based Perception Testing in Autonomous Vehicles

CES 2025: ESR to Unveil Next-Gen MagSafe Innovations for Charging, Productivity, and Protection Join MemryX at CES 2025 to Experience Edge AI Advantages offered by the MX3 AI Accelerator

Catch up on all the latest consumer technology news from PR Newswire.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED