2025 Basketball Africa League Combine To Be Held January 10-12 In Rabat, Morocco

The Africa League (BAL) () will host a Combine in Rabat for a second consecutive year from Friday, Jan. 10 – Sunday, Jan. 12.

The three-day scouting event, which will be held at the Ibn Yassine Omnisports Hall, will feature more than 30 aspiring players from Africa, Europe, the U.S. and around the world taking part in anthropometric and athletic testing, positional skill development, and 5-on-5 games in front of team executives, coaches and scouts.

Six coaches who took part in the Africa Coaches Program at the 2K25 Summer League last July in Las Vegas: Ahmed Salam (Algeria), Francois Enyegue (Cameroon), Leonel Manhique (Mozambique), Mohamed Lamine Kriedeche (Algeria), Ruth Glenna (Gabon) and Victor Samnick (Cameroon) will be part of the coaching staff.



As part of the Combine, the league will host a BAL4HER women's camp on Jan. 10 to empower and develop talented young female athletes.

The one-day camp will bring together 20 U-23 prospects from local communities around Rabat for an on-court development session.

BAL4HER is the league's platform for advancing gender equity in the African sports ecosystem and celebrating women in the sports industry who serve as role models to young women across the continent.

The league will also host a coaching clinic for 100 local coaches.



The BAL's milestone fifth season will tip off on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco and culminate with the 2025 BAL Finals on Saturday, June 14 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, marking the first BAL games in Morocco and the first time the BAL Finals will be held in South Africa.

The 2025 BAL season will feature the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries playing 48 games in Rabat; Dakar, Senegal; Kigali, Rwanda; and Pretoria.

The 12 teams will once again be divided into three conferences of four teams each.

Each conference will play a 12-game group phase during which each team will face the other three teams in its conference twice.

The Kalahari Conference group phase will take place from April 5 – Sunday, April 13 in Rabat.

The Sahara Conference group phase will take place from Saturday, April 26 – Sunday, May 4 at the Dakar Arena in Senegal.

The Nile Conference group phase will take place from Saturday, May 17 – Sunday, May 25 at BK Arena in Kigali.

Eight teams from across the three conferences will qualify for the Playoffs in Pretoria, which will tip off on Friday, June 6 and culminate with the 2025 BAL Finals on Saturday, June 14.

Fans can register their interest in tickets to games in all four markets at .

