Azerbaijani Delegation Visits Nizami Ganjavi Monument In Rome
12/20/2024
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijani delegation, including the Culture Minister Adil
Karimli and representatives of culture and art, have visited the
monument to the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi
in the famous Villa Borghese Park in Rome,
Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry .
The delegation laid flowers at the monument, which was erected
in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated December 23, 2011 "On the celebration of the 870th
anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami
Ganjavi".
In accordance with this Decree, the monument was opened in April
2012 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as part of a
series of events dedicated to the anniversary of Nizami
Ganjavi.
The authors of the monument are People's Artists Salhab Mammadov
and Ali Ibadullayev.
Note that a meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors was
previosly held at Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Rome.
The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with
the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy and the State
Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli,the Azerbaijani
Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov, Chairman of the State Committee
for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad
Muradov and Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Committee on Culture
Gunay Afandiyeva participated in the event. The meeting also heard
speeches by prominent figures promoting Azerbaijani culture and art
abroad.
The Azerbaijani delegation also got acquainted with the famous
Borghese Gallery. The delegation was informed about the history of
the art gallery and the art pieces presented there.
