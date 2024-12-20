Azerbaijani Delegation Visits Nizami Ganjavi Monument In Rome

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani delegation, including the Culture Adil Karimli and representatives of culture and art, have visited the monument to the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in ​​the famous Villa Borghese Park in Rome, Azernews reports, citing the Culture .

The delegation laid flowers at the monument, which was erected in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 23, 2011 "On the celebration of the 870th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi".

In accordance with this Decree, the monument was opened in April 2012 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as part of a series of events dedicated to the anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi.

The authors of the monument are People's Artists Salhab Mammadov and Ali Ibadullayev.

Note that a meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors was previosly held at Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Rome.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy and the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli,the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov and Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Committee on Culture Gunay Afandiyeva participated in the event. The meeting also heard speeches by prominent figures promoting Azerbaijani culture and art abroad.

The Azerbaijani delegation also got acquainted with the famous Borghese Gallery. The delegation was informed about the history of the art gallery and the art pieces presented there.