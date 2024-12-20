Agilis Robotics Completes World's First Robot-Assisted Bladder Tumour Resection In Clinical Trial Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 - Agilis Robotics has announced the successful completion of the world's first robot-assisted en-bloc resection of a bladder tumour (ERBT) using its self-developed, fully flexible endoscopic surgical robotic system. The procedure was performed by a renowned urology team at a leading hospital in Hong Kong as part of an ongoing clinical trial.





The groundbreaking achievement represents a significant milestone in the application of robotic technology for minimally invasive treatment of bladder cancer, offering a promising new surgical option for patients worldwide. Robot-assisted ERBT can enable surgeons to remove bladder tumours in a single piece with greater precision, improving cancer staging accuracy and lowering recurrence rates compared to traditional techniques.



Transforming Bladder Cancer Treatment with Robotic Innovation



The gold standard for early-stage bladder cancer treatment is transurethral resection of bladder tumours (TURBT), which involves removing tumours in a piece-by-piece fashion. However, this traditional piecemeal approach can result in floating tumour cells and incomplete tumour resection, leading to higher recurrence rates and poor cancer staging.



Agilis Robotics' endoscopic surgical robotic system addresses these challenges with a pair of fully flexible robotic arms that allow surgeons to precisely resect tumours in one piece (i.e. en-bloc). This approach reduces the risk of tumour cell reimplantation, improves specimen integrity for pathological analysis, and significantly decreases the likelihood of cancer recurrence.



Precision, Usability, and Accessibility Redefined



Bladder tumour resections are often complicated by the location of tumours, such as the bladder dome and anterior wall, which are highly challenging to resect completely. The robotic system developed by Agilis Robotics can provide urologists with dexterous and delicate control over the tumour resection process, enabling safer and more precise tumour resection, even in challenging cases.





Designed with intuitive controls and advanced robotic capabilities, the system can be adopted easily by both experienced surgeons and trainees. By reducing the learning curve for performing ERBT, it has the potential to make this advanced technique more widely available, improving outcomes for patients around the world.



Pioneering Natural Orifice Surgical Robotics



Founded in 2021, the Hong Kong-based Agilis Robotics specializes in developing innovative surgical robots designed to operate through natural orifices such as the urethra, mouth, or anus, eliminating the need for external incisions to treat early-stage tumours.



The company's robotic system has reached the critical stages of regulatory applications to the FDA and NMPA. If approved, it is poised to become the first commercially available robotic system for transurethral bladder tumour resection.



With its unique technological advantages and significant market potential, the company has secured more than US$17 million in funding, positioning itself as a leader in natural orifice surgical robotics.



Expanding the Boundaries of Minimally Invasive Surgery



The successful demonstration of robot-assisted ERBT not only provides a breakthrough treatment option for bladder cancer but also opens the door to broader applications of minimally invasive robotic surgery through natural orifices, including procedures for the colon and upper gastrointestinal tract.



Agilis Robotics is committed to advancing medical technology, driving innovation, and delivering impactful solutions that benefit patients worldwide.







