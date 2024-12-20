Cetaaq Observes 25Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The College of Engineering Trivandrum Alumni Association, Qatar chapter (Cetaaq), celebrated its 25th anniversary (silver jubilee) at a grand event.

The programme started with a welcome address by chairman Sajil Abdul Salam. Indian ambassador Vipul inaugurated the function.

CET alumnus and renowned Malayalam director, Basil Joseph was the guest of honour. Another alumnus and a former member of the Kerala legislative assembly, K S Sabarinadhan delivered the keynote speech.

A key moment of the event was the launch of Cetaaq's 'School Bus Tracking App Project' by the envoy.

Former chairman Thomas K G gave a brief overview of the project. Olive International School vice chairman Rony Paul outlined the plans for implementation of the project in the school while congratulating Cetaaq for the initiative.

Once fully developed, the app is expected to enhance the safety of school transport by allowing parents and school authorities to track the buses in real time thus preventing tragic instances of tiny tots getting locked in unattended buses.

The app is being developed in-house by Cetaaq engineers.

The silver jubilee souvenir titled 'Voyage,' created by a team led by K K Ubaid, was released by Basil Joseph in the presence of ambassador Vipul.

Indian Business and Professionals Council president Thaha Muhammed, offered felicitations. Cetaaq general secretary Tanin Thomas proposed a vote of thanks.

A choreodrama conceived by Pratheesh M V, which was performed by members of the Cetaaq family received immense appreciation.

A special music performance by child prodigy Avirbhav, winner of Sony TV Superstar Season 3, and his sister Aniirvinhya, for the first time in Qatar, was another highlight which will be cherished for a long time by all those who were in attendance.

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015844