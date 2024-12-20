“Sixt Neuwagen“ Becomes “Allane“

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pullach, 20. December 2024 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has renamed its brand“Sixt Neuwagen” to“Allane”. This step is part of the company's comprehensive rebranding process, which aims to consolidate the Allane Mobility Group's range of services under a single brand and further strengthen the brand identity. Following its renaming to“Allane SE”, the company started the rebranding process at Group level in 2022. With the renaming of the“Sixt Neuwagen” brand to“Allane”, the Allane Mobility Group has now removed the name“Sixt” from all brand names.



Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: “A uniform brand identity strengthens our recognition value and therefore also our market position. The rebranding of our brands is essential in order to become Europe's leading multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. The renaming of our online platform 'Sixt Neuwagen' to 'Allane' is the next logical step in our rebranding process, which is an elementary component of our FAST LANE 27 strategy. With the renaming, we have integrated another group brand into our new corporate identity and have come closer to our goal of building a strong and consistent brand that reflects our holistic product portfolio and thus positions us even better as a one-stop shop.”



Also after the renaming to“Allane”, customers can continue to rely on the first-class service and quality of the previous“Sixt Neuwagen” brand. Allane will keep on providing its customers innovative solutions and attractive new car offers in the future, using digital technologies and tailor-made concepts to meet the demands of modern mobility.



Allane Mobility Group had already renamed its brands in the fleet business in April 2023, partially renewing its brand design.“Sixt Leasing” was replaced by the brand name“Allane Fleet” and“Sixt Mobility Consulting” was renamed“Allane Mobility Consulting”. The rebranding is also reflected in the Group's brand identity in the form of a new corporate identity.



The“Allane“ brand logo is available for download her e . ---- About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way



Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.







