Hrtech Startup Meraqui Raises $1M Seed Funding From HNI Investors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HRtech startup Meraqui was founded by Shalin Maheshwari and Lalit Singh in 2019.



“We enjoy the stature of being the first-ever tech-powered workforce as a solution (WaaS) that helps hire, manage talent as well as offer relevant gigs for the 450 million strong blue collar workforce of our country. We manage over 1.5 million man hours each month on our platform with a Gross ARR of Rs 100 crore.”



Meraqui, a tech-enabled platform with an aim to provide end-to-end integrated Human Capital solutions for organizations.



The Pune-based startup will use the fresh capital to accelerate its journey to $20 million gross revenue by expanding to more cities in the next 6 months, launching new modules and developing the next generation of technology services to make experiences immersive and effective, it said in a press release.



They offer Flexi Staffing, payroll management and compliance, Apprentices under National Employment Enhancement Mission (NEEM), approved by Government, across various functions.





