US Provides USD 200 Mln In Additional Aid To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The US announced that it would provide USD 200 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan late Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States would provide nearly USD 200 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan in response to the worldآ's largest humanitarian crisis.

With this additional assistance, through USAID and the State Department, the United States will continue to provide urgently needed support, food assistance, water, sanitation, and hygiene support, nutrition, and health and protection services for the most vulnerable Sudanese, including internally displaced people and refugees, he elaborated.

More than 30 million people in Sudan will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2025 as they continue to face worsening food insecurity and increasingly sparse natural resources, according to the 2025 Global Humanitarian Overview, Blinken added.

"We remain committed to supporting the people of Sudan as this horrific war continues. The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to the Sudan response, providing more than USD 2.3 billion in humanitarian assistance since the start of Fiscal Year 2023," he said. (end)

amm







