Lok Sabha Adjourns Sine Die
Date
12/20/2024 2:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday amid protests by opposition and treasury benches over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar and directions by Speaker Om Birla to members against holding demonstrations at any gate of Parliament.
As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, the Speaker called Law Minister Arjun RAM Meghwal to present a resolution for setting up a joint committee of Parliament to examine the bills related to 'one nation, one election'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Slogans of 'Jai Bhim' reverberated in the House as the Speaker read out directions barring demonstrations and protests at the gates of Parliament.
ADVERTISEMENT
As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.
Even before the House proceedings began, Congress members started raising slogans“Jai Bheem, Jai Jai Bheem”.
Read Also
NDA, INDIA Bloc MPs Come Face To Face At Parliament's Makar Dwar
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Protests By Opposition
Amid the slogans by the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha chamber.
As Meghwal moved the resolution, Congress members led by Manickam Tagore stormed the Well raising slogans.
Protesting opposition members remained in the Well as 'Vande Mataram' was played as per convention at the end of the Parliament Session.
Except TMC, most of the opposition party members, including DMK and NCP, joined the protest from their seats. Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was present in the House.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20122024000215011059ID1109015135
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.