Doda Admin Issues Advisory As Thick Smoke Blankets Bhaderwah After Forest Fires

Frequent forest fires over the past month, fuelled by prolonged dry weather, have blanketed the scenic Bhaderwah Valley with dense smoke, causing widespread panic among residents.

“It is the peak of the dry season, and there has been no rainfall. Our forests and fields have become completely dry, and there is a constant risk of fires in the forests, which are actually occurring. The smoke is affecting the air, and I would like to advise the general public of Bhaderwah to stay indoors. If they need to go out, they should wear a mask to protect their health,” Doda Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunil Kumar said.

Concerned locals have reported breathing difficulties due to the smoke and are calling for immediate action to prevent further devastation.

“For the past month, there has been a fire burning in the jungle, which is causing a lot of pollution. We are all facing significant difficulty in breathing,” said local student Manisha Komal.



She added,“Something needs to be done to reduce the fires and stop the pollution from spreading further so that everything can return to normal.”

Another local, Imtiaz Ur Rehman expressed similar concerns about the thick smoke caused by the forest fires.

“Many people are suffering, especially drivers navigating upper ridges where they are surrounded by nothing but smoke, increasing the risk of accidents,” he said.

Rehman also highlighted the struggles faced by residents.

“People in villages and towns are very troubled by this. The entire area is covered in a fog-like atmosphere due to the fires,” he noted.

“Some people here deliberately set fires in the forest. We urge the Forest Department to identify these individuals and take strict action to resolve the issue, as it is causing immense suffering,” Rehman said.

The Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services have been put on high alert to take swift action in controlling the ongoing forest fires.

