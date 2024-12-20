Crypto Liquidations Exceed $1B Following Controversial Fed Statements

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, reducing the federal funds rate target range to 4.25%-4.50%. This marks the third consecutive rate cut, totaling 100 basis points in reductions this year

Despite the expected liquidity boost, markets reacted negatively, but also triggered liquidations. U.S. stock dropped significantly, with the down 3.56%, the falling 2.95%, and the experienced a 10-day losing streak -its worst since 1974.

The also saw steep declines, with briefly dropping below $100,000 and altcoins facing widespread losses of over 10%.

Data from CoinGlass shows crypto liquidations sparked to $1.1B, most of them long positions. A behemoth $515.81M long position was the largest one registered, and it occurred on Binance.

Fed Statements Spark Crypto Liquidations

It all comes Jerome Powell's recent statements, as the Federal Reserve Chair delivered some hawkish comments on the institution's future economic decisions.

While acknowledging the rate cut, he warned that future decisions would be made“cautiously.” He also described the December rate cut as“a challenging decision” but the“right” one, indicating that further rate cuts would only happen if inflation showed meaningful improvement.

Moving on, all decisions for next year will be based on actual economic data and not current forecasts, which is a departure from expectations earlier this year, which had predicted more aggressive rate cuts in the near future.

Moreover, the Fed's updated projections show that by the end of 2025, the federal funds rate may drop to 3.75%-4%, suggesting only two rate cuts next year-much fewer than the four cuts anticipated in September.

That explains the stock market downturn, but what about the crypto market?

Well, in short -the Fed does not intend to be involved in any sort of government effort to create a Bitcoin strategic reserve.

The comment came in response to a question about his thoughts on the cryptocurrency and if he saw any value in creating Donald Trump's much-anticipated Bitcoin reserve.