Mexican Central Bank Lowers Interest Rate Amid Economic Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 19, the Central of Mexico (Banxico) announced a reduction in its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, lowering it from 10.25% to 10% annually.



This unanimous decision aligns with analysts' expectations and follows a similar move in the previous meeting. In its statement, Banxico highlighted the potential impact of U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico , which could introduce uncertainties into economic forecasts.



The bank noted that the implementation of such tariffs might exert inflationary pressures on both sides of the border. Given the current economic landscape, Banxico assessed that inflationary conditions now allow for a decrease in the reference rate.



The bank acknowledged progress in disinflation and indicated that future meetings might consider larger rate cuts while maintaining a cautious approach.







Banxico also emphasized that it would take into account the expectation that global shocks will continue to diminish and the effects of weakened economic activity.



Future decisions will reflect the ongoing impact of its restrictive monetary policy and the evolution of inflation as it relates to monetary policy operations.

MENAFN19122024007421016031ID1109014340