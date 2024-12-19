Gulf Cup Steering Cmte Examines Preparations For Last Time

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The steering committee of the Arabian cup (Khaleeji Zain 26), headed by of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, held a meeting on Thursday to discuss last preparations for the sporting event due to kick off on Saturday.

Minister Al-Mutairi is also the Minister of Culture and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The commission said in a statement that it held its 16th meeting to examine for the last time the preparations for the championship, scheduled between December 21 and January 3rd.

The conferees, who met at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, were briefed by the championship director, Meshaal Al-Subaiee, about readiness of the stadiums and installations, the media centers and the planned logistical services.

Minister Al-Mutairi stressed on the necessity to ensure the best possible tournament for portraying a positive image about the country. (end)

