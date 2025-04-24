PMB, El Camino Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation break ground on El Camino Health Rehabilitation Hospital

This new 64,000 sq. ft., 52-bed inpatient facility in Sunnyvale will enhance rehabilitation services in Santa Clara County

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB, a leading healthcare real estate developer, and El Camino Health with Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, broke ground on a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Sunnyvale, Calif. The El Camino Health Rehabilitation Hospital is a state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation facility that will expand access to specialized care in a setting built specifically to support healing and recovery. Construction on the 64,000 square-foot, 52-bed HCAI 1 project began, and the new facility is scheduled to start taking patients in the spring of 2027.

“The El Camino Health Rehabilitation Hospital allows us to expand access to high-quality rehabilitation services and further solidifies El Camino Health's growing reputation as Silicon Valley's healthcare partner of choice,” said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health.

Located at 1027 West El Camino Real, the project is designed with a patient-centered approach that will provide a safe and therapeutic environment for individuals in need of comprehensive rehabilitation services.

Located at 1027 West El Camino Real, the project is designed with a patient-centered approach that will provide a safe and therapeutic environment for individuals in need of comprehensive rehabilitation services. Committed to delivering high-quality care, the facility will integrate the latest advancements in technology and research to enhance patient recovery and outcomes and is the latest example of El Camino Health's continued strategic growth within the Bay Area.

"PMB is honored to be working with El Camino Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation on this project that will provide the residents of Sunnyvale increased access to high-quality rehabilitation care," says Nolan Weinberg, SVP of Development at PMB. "This continued partnership with Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a great example of how we support the strategy of our healthcare partners to satisfy the needs of both the community and practitioners in convenient, high-quality settings."

This new inpatient rehabilitation facility will feature 52 all-private rooms with full bathrooms, including specialty care patient rooms. It will provide acute adult inpatient care for individuals recovering from strokes, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and other severe conditions. Key clinical services will include physical and occupational therapies, speech pathology services, and specialized programs dedicated to neurological, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation rehabilitation.

A key feature of the new hospital will be a secured brain injury unit with private dining and a dedicated therapy gym. Additionally, while in treatment, patients will benefit from large interdisciplinary gyms and a therapeutic courtyard featuring golf, gardens and varied surfaces designed to enhance mobility training. The facility will also include a transitional living apartment, designed to simulate a residential environment, where patients can practice daily living tasks in preparation for a smooth transition back home. El Camino Health will provide a suite of ancillary and support services, including laboratory services, radiology, security, employee health, medical staff credentialing, biomedical engineering, and managed care contracting.

"This new facility is not just about providing rehabilitation services while patients are in treatment-it's about supporting them beyond their stay. With dedicated transitional services, we aim to help patients regain independence and successfully return to their everyday lives."

The team for the project includes PMB as developer, Material Design Architects as architect, Truebeck as design-builder.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at .

