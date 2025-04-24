VARIETY MAGAZINE NAMES THE LOS ANGELES FILM SCHOOL IN ITS 2025 EDUCATION IMPACT REPORT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On the impressive achievements of The L.A. Film School, Variety Magazine states... "Taught by industry-experienced faculty whose credits include major films, video games and music recordings, the L.A. Film School's approach fosters real-world skills which have earned its alumni... numerous awards,... [while additionally] offering students [networking] opportunities through industry partnerships, hands-on production workshops, mentorship programs and internships with top production companies"

Since opening in 1999, The L.A. Film School has established an expansive program catalog designed to prepare the next generation of creative professionals for a future in the entertainment industry. Students can choose from more than 18 undergraduate degrees, including animation, audio production, digital filmmaking, entertainment business, film production, graphic design, media communications, writing for film and TV, and music production. Additionally, its extensive alumni network features professionals working in film, TV, music, and animation. This award season, The L.A. Film School saw 91 alums credited on nominated projects at the Grammys, Emmys, Oscars, and Golden Globes, with alums credited on 34 major award-winning projects.

To learn more about The L.A. Film School and its diverse program offerings, visit lafilm .

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has served the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused bachelor of science degrees in animation, audio production, digital filmmaking, entertainment business, film production, graphic design, media communications and writing for film & TV; and associate of science degrees in audio production, music production, and film . The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages, and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games, and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar nominations and awards.

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm or call 323.860.0789.

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School