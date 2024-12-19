Vinhomes And Nomura Real Estate Group Sign Mou For Strategic Cooperation In Real Estate Development Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company and Nomura Group (Japan) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for comprehensive strategic cooperation in key areas, including residential real estate, commercial real estate, and logistics, as well as other sectors related to real estate. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both parties to provide the with groundbreaking products that meet international standards.





Vinhomes and Nomura Real Estate will cooperate closely in the following areas: housing development, commercial real estate, logistics centers, and other real estate-related sectors.

Following the signing of the agreement, the leading Japanese corporation will make significant investments in Vinhomes' urban areas and related real estate projects across the country in the near future.



With Nomura Real Estate's extensive experience in Japan and international markets, combined with Vinhomes' strong reputation and in-depth understanding of the domestic market, this strategic collaboration is expected to deliver world-class urban projects, contributing to the improvement of living standards and infrastructure in Vietnam.



Currently, Nomura Real Estate Group and Vinhomes are actively expanding their cooperation in real estate projects, including Vinhomes Royal Island (Vu Yen, Hai Phong) and Vinhomes Grand Park (Thu Duc, Ho Chi Minh City).



Mr. Matsuo Daisaku, President and Representative Director of Nomura Real Estate , said: "Nomura Real Estate is developing large-scale urban projects both in Japan and overseas, and Vietnam is one of our most important markets. Starting with the Vinhomes Grand Park project in 2019 and now Vinhomes Royal Island, Nomura and Vinhomes have built a trusted partnership. We believe that this comprehensive cooperation agreement will allow us to further utilize our strengths to drive urban development in Vietnam."



Ms. Nguyen Dieu Linh, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup's Board of Directors , said: Alongside other brands within Vingroup's ecosystem, Vinhomes is working closely with international partners to create world-class products that meet the needs of global customers. I am confident that, with the cooperation of Nomura Real Estate, Vinhomes will continue to deliver exceptional real estate projects, contributing to raising living standards in our urban areas and fostering the sustainable development of Vietnam's real estate market."



Vinhomes, a leading real estate investor in Vietnam under Vingroup, is currently operating and managing 30 urban projects nationwide, continuously expanding its presence in rapidly developing provinces and cities with economic and tourism advantages. In each project, Vinhomes focuses on developing international-class metropolises with civilized communities to bring Vietnamese people and the international community high-class amenities and quality of life.



Nomura Real Estate Group is one of the major real estate groups in Japan, operating in the fields of housing development, commercial real estate and real estate services. The Group is also expanding its operations in Asian countries, where real estate demand is growing strongly due to economic growth. Since entering the Vietnamese market in 2015, Nomura Real Estate has participated in eight housing and office projects, primarily in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.











