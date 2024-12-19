Top 50 Best Places To Work In The Middle East For 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - The
Best Places to Work organization has officially announced the
Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024 , showcasing the companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace culture. This year's rankings highlight organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating positive work environments, fostering employee growth, and embracing innovative people practices.
Leading the 2024 list is
Eand , a global telecommunications leader, committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to millions of customers worldwide. Following closely behind are
AstraZeneca ,
Roshn , and
First Milling Company , all of which have made remarkable strides in employee engagement and corporate culture. The list also features a diverse array of organizations from various industries, all united by a shared commitment to creating meaningful and motivating workplaces.
The
Best Places to Work certification recognizes the highest performing employers based on a comprehensive assessment of their HR practices and employee experience. This year, over
500 companies from across the region were evaluated on key topics such as
leadership
effectiveness ,
people strategy ,
employee engagement ,
corporate social responsibility , and
work-life balance .
The
Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024 include:
Eand
AstraZeneca
Roshn
First Milling Company
Novo Nordisk
Alnahdi Office
Novartis
Royal Commission for AlUla
Pfizer
Al Ramz
Matarat Holding
BSH
BAT
Schneider Electric
Viatris
Saudi Xerox
International Maritime Industries
Falak Investment Hub
AXS
Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts
JTI
Jordan Ahli Bank
Acino
Magrabi
TAQA Water Solutions
Estarta
Al Rugaib Holding
Islamic Development Bank
Bidaya Finance
UTEC
Alsagr
Abdullah Hashim
Remat
Saudia Cargo
Money For Finance
Rewaa
Bank Muscat
Emkan Education
Apcofs
RIYAD STEEL
Jahez
Panda
Saudi Air Navigation Services
Extra
Albir
Madar
Jana MS
Sfana
Backyardex
Bindawood
Insights from this year's program highlight successful organizations prioritizing well-being, flexibility, and equity, standing out in 2024 for navigating challenges while maintaining high employee engagement.
Best Places to Work, a global certification program, recognizes companies excelling in workplace culture and employee experience, providing insights to enhance HR practices and drive success.
Partnering with over 500 companies in the Middle East, it helps organizations optimize people strategies and foster thriving workplaces.
