USD/MYR Analysis Today - 19/12: Nervous Jump Up (Chart)

The USD/MYR climbed quickly as a response to the U.S Fed's more hawkish sounding rhetoric than expected late yesterday, the USD/MYR is trading at values now last seen in the first week of August this year.



The USD/MYR is near the 5.5020 ratio as of this writing. Yesterday around this time the currency pair was near the 4.4675 mark.

The jump higher in the currency pair is a direct response to the U.S Reserve sounding quite cautious regarding future interest rate cuts in the mid-term.

The Fed did lower the interest rate by 0.25, but that had been factored into the USD/MYR already. The stronger rhetoric from the Fed not only hit the USD/MYR, but it effected all of global Forex with strong USD centric price action.

USD/MYR traders have to contend with nervous behavioral sentiment that exists in financial institutions, but also the approaching holiday season which will lower trading volumes. The near-term for the USD/MYR before this coming weekend may continue to produce more volatility. Speculators who are tempted to believe the currency pair is in overbought territory should be careful not to look for a sustained downturn in the short-term, because it may not happen.

The USD/MYR is certainly not alone in experiencing volatility the past day, the currency pair has actually performed in a rather healthy manner compared to many other major currencies paired against the USD. The ability to climb above the 4.5000 is certainly a waring sign that traders should take seriously. If the USD/MYR remains above this juncture in the near-term it may mean financial institutions believe some more upside may be in the outlook.

Because of the approaching holiday season, trading in the USD/MYR will become extremely light after this weekend and remain that way through the New Year's celebration. This will expose the USD/MYR to potential surges which may catch retail traders by surprise. The potential of unbalanced trading positions and large players combining to create volatility will not be isolated to the USD/MYR Taking in the USD/MYR in the Near-Term



The USD/MYR is likely to remain rather speculative and produce potentially dangerous results over the next twenty-four hours as financial institutions try to balance their USD/MYR positions before going into the holiday break. Traders need an extreme amount of risk taking tactic to protect themselves.

Near-term trading in the USD/MYR should be done with cautious leverage. The jump higher early this morning was not surprising, but unless a retail trader had an open buying position working before the price velocity that was demonstrated it is unlikely they were able to take advantage of the action.USD/MYR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 4.5060

Current Support: 4.5000

High Target: 4.5125

Low Target: 4.4950

