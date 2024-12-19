Brazil Re-Enters UNESCO Alliance
Date
12/19/2024 2:12:36 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – The Brazilian government has recreated the National Committee of Brazil for the UNESCO Memory of the World Program (MoWBR), an initiative by the United Nations' education, scientific and cultural agency aimed at safeguarding the collective memory of humanity and ensuring access to this heritage.
The ceremony for signing the decree that recreated the committee took place on Wednesday (18) in Brasília, with the participation of those involved-the Ministry of Public Administration and Innovation in Public Services, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Culture. The committee will have an advisory commission exclusively made up of representatives from civil society.
Created in 1992, the MoW aims to ensure the preservation of documents with global significance, facilitate universal access to these documents, and raise awareness of their existence and importance. The movement was created following the destruction of the Sarajevo public library during the Bosnian War. Currently, more than 70 countries participate in the program and collaborate toward this goal.
The information is from Brazil's Management Ministry .
Read on:
Ras Al Khaimah to celebrate Brazilian culture
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
Brazil Foreign Ministry
The post Brazil re-enters UNESCO alliance appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN19122024000213011057ID1109013350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.