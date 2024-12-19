Casualties From Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza: 45,129 Martyrs, 107,338 Injured
12/19/2024 2:00:21 PM
Gaza: Casualties from the ongoing Israeli Occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, reached 45,129 martyrs and 107,338 wounded, most of whom are women and children.
Following four massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in different areas, hospitals in Gaza received 32 martyrs and 94 wounded during the past 24 hours, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of health in Gaza.
There are victims still under the rubble of destroyed buildings while the civil defense crews are unable to reach them.
The Israeli occupation continues its 440-day-long aggression on the Gaza Strip by targeting civilians in homes, shelters, and refugee camps all during an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.
