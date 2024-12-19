State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU) Launches New Digital Banking Platform

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Department Credit Union (SDFCU) is proud to announce the launch of its new digital experience, designed to deliver a smart, secure, and personalized experience to its global membership.

This evolution in digital banking reflects SDFCU's commitment to serving members with unparalleled effectiveness. By listening to member needs and investing in cutting-edge technology, SDFCU is providing a platform that empowers members to manage their finances with ease and confidence, no matter where they are in the world.

"Our new digital banking platform is a testament to our member-centric approach," said Jim Hayes, CEO of SDFCU.

The new digital banking experience allows global members to securely bank from anywhere, anytime.

"Our new digital banking platform is a testament to our member-centric approach," said Jim Hayes, CEO of SDFCU. "We are confident that this platform will empower our members to manage their finances with greater ease, security, and confidence, allowing them to focus on what matters most."

The new digital banking platform offers a range of features designed to enhance the member experience, including: streamlined account management via a customizable dashboard, industry-leading security measures including multi-factor authentication and advanced

fraud detection, easy user-to-user and worldwide money transfers, proactive credit monitoring, digital card issuance, financial wellness tools, and more.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new digital banking platform, which represents our continued commitment to providing exceptional member service," said Rachel Rust, Chief Experience Officer of SDFCU. "This platform is more than just technology; it's a reflection of our dedication to understanding and meeting the unique needs of our diverse membership."

SDFCU is committed to providing its members with the tools and resources they need to achieve their financial goals. The new digital banking platform is a key part of this commitment, offering an intuitive and personalized banking experience for members around the world.

About State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU): SDFCU is a member-owned full-service financial institution that is committed to serving its nearly 90,000 members worldwide. With $2.8 Billion in assets, SDFCU offers a full range of financial products and services that address the diverse and global needs of its members. SDFCU is headquartered in Old Town Alexandria, VA with 6 branch locations. Learn more about SDFCU at .



