An Op. Theme-Sized Lyric Video For 'Shinsekai Yori' The Opening Theme Of The Anime Series 'Dededede' Has Been Released

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An Opening Theme-Sized Lyric video
for 'Shinsekai Yori' the Opening Theme of the Anime Series 'DeDeDeDe' Has Been Released!
The song 'Shinsekai Yori' [From THE NEW WORLD], the opening theme for the anime series 'Dead Dead Demon's DeDeDeDe Destruction' is attracting a great response, not only for the quality of the music
but also for how its lyrics evokes the world of the series. The music and lyrics of the theme were composed and written by Inio Asano, the creator of the manga on which the series is based, and the song is sung by the incredible ano & Lilas Ikuta.
In order to enable people to experience 'Shinsekai Yori' alongside images from the show, a lyric video has been released, with the song playing over images from the opening theme of the anime series.
The sounds and lyrics of 'Shinsekai Yori' are interwoven with the world of 'DeDeDeDe' in which characters like protagonists Kadoide Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa appear, allowing viewers to immerse themselves even more into the music.
And that's not all, on Wednesday December 25th, an original soundtrack for DeDeDeDe will be released, which will allow you to enjoy a number of tracks from the series such as 'Shinsekai Yori', and background music, to your heart's content.
◆The opening theme-sized lyric video
■Staff
Creative Producer: Tetsuro Inagaki (KITE Inc.)
Production Manager: Rikako Kamomae (KITE Inc.)
Director / CG Designer: Shota Oga (WOW inc.)
Producer: Yasuaki Matsui (WOW inc.)
Cinematographer: Shotaro Tsujii
Shooting Producer: Kazuhiro Togashi(HANABI)
Animation Production: Production +h.
◆Information on the Song's Release
■ Opening theme from the anime series
ano & Lilas Ikuta 'Shinsekai Yori'
Lyrics & music: Asano Inio
Shinsekai Yori
■ 'Dead Dead Demon's DeDeDeDe Destruction' Original Soundtrack
Music: Taro Umebayashi, yuma yamaguchi, Manami Kiyotake, Kana Inukai, ano & Lilas Ikuta
◆Summary of the Work: 'Dead Dead Demon's DeDeDeDe Destruction'
■Cast
Lilas Ikuta, Ano
Atsumi Tanezaki, Miyuri Shimabukuro, Izumi Ohishi, Azumi Waki, Ryoko Shiraishi
Miyo Irino, Koki Uchiyama, Taito Ban, Junichi Suwabe, Kenjiro Tsuda/Takenaka Naoto
■Staff
Animation director: Tomoyuki Kurokawa
Series composition & script: Reiko Yoshida
World building: Takaaki Suzuki
Character design & Chief animation director: Nobutake Itou
Color design: Satoshi Takezawa
Art director: Mika Nishimura
CG director: Akira Inami
Cinematographer: Takuma Morooka
Editor: Masayuki Kurosawa
Music director: Takeshi Takadera
Music: Taro Umebayashi
Animation production: Production +h.
Original work: Inio Asano 'Dead Dead Demon's DeDeDeDe Destruction' (Published in 'Big Spirit Comics', Shogakukan)
Production: DeDeDeDe Committee
Distribution: Gaga
© Inio Asano/ Shogakukan/ DeDeDeDe Committee
Opening Theme
'Shinsekai Yori' ano × Lilas Ikuta
Ending Theme
'Zezezezettai Seiiki' ano feat. Lilas Ikuta
'Seishun Ohka' Lilas Ikuta feat. ano
Official X account of the movie: @dedededeanime
Official website: dededede
Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd
