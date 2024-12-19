Downey's Potato Chips Expands Meijer Relationship, Adding 39 Southeast Michigan Stores

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Meijer 'Local Endcap' program showcases Michigan-based companies

WATERFORD, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Downey's Potato Chips, the Michigan-based maker of small batch kettle cooked chips, today announced it has added 39

Meijer locations in Southeast Michigan as part of the grocer's 'Local Endcap' program. The program is designed to highlight locally grown and made products to Meijer customers.

Meijer agreement brings Downey's store total to 350 locations.

"It's an incredible honor to be able to grow our business with

Meijer and it's an important step towards our goal of reaching more Michiganders," said Kali Bagley, General Manager of Downey's Potato Chips. "We are incredibly grateful to Meijer and the Local Endcap program for finding and promoting hometown brands. Meijer's commitment to growing small, community businesses is another example of what makes it such as special company."

Meijer has a long history of partnering with local farmers and growers to offer their fresh produce to its customers who enjoy supporting farmers and small businesses from their communities. The Local Endcap pilot program is a way to feature more local products in other parts of their stores. By supporting local farmers and businesses, Meijer enriches lives and communities in a tangible way that customers see and appreciate.

Endcap program features signage to help local brands stand out with the tagline "flavors we love made close to home," together with the name and outline of the local state. This visual design is supported by announcements on the store audio network and a shoppable collection page on

Downey's story began in 1984 when Rosemary Downey

Hogarth and her family began selling hot chips out of the first Downey's storefront in Waterford, Mich. Remaining a long-time local favorite in Waterford, the news of Downey's Chips spread fast, moving the company to a processing facility where they were able to produce and sell chips commercially.

Through the years, Rosemary's grandchildren carried on the family businesses, eventually selling the company in 2012 to the Bagley family, a like-minded family-oriented owner, who has strived to keep the Downey traditions alive.

One of the most important Downey's traditions that

Bagley and her family value include continuing to make kettle chips by hand in small batches, a timely process that is the backbone of Downey's exquisite potato chip texture and taste. In addition, the company prides itself on sourcing Michigan-produced potatoes that are then peeled and carved of imperfections, sliced and then cooked by hand.

Downey's offers four flavors that customers can choose from:



Original Sea Salt

Vinegar and Sea Salt

Barbeque No Salt

"We find the old-fashioned, hand-crafted chip sets us apart,"

Bagley said "Our company came from humble beginnings, and our customer relationships are at the core of our success. What makes our chips especially unique is they are a light and crispy version of a traditional kettle-cooked potato chip. We look forward to introducing our delicious product to more families. We share the same community values as Meijer, and wholeheartedly believe in supporting the local economy."



To learn more about Downey's Potato Chips and to find a store near you, visit

SOURCE Downey's Potato Chips

