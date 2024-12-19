SANTA CLAUS: RELOCATE YOUR WORKSHOP TO CHICAGO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Chicago Has the Space, Spirit, & Innovation for Your Business to Thrive"

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This holiday season, World Business Chicago (WBC) is making its annual pitch to the world's busiest CEO-Santa Claus. Accompanied by a whimsical, childlike drawing of Chicago's skyline, the message reads:

"Dear Santa, Chicago is where your sleigh can fly faster, your elves can innovate smarter, and your sweet tooth will never go unsatisfied."

This holiday season, World Business Chicago is making its annual pitch to the world's busiest CEO-Santa Claus, accompanied by a whimsical, childlike drawing of Chicago's skyline.

Continue Reading

This playful appeal underscores WBC's mission of showcasing Chicago as the ideal destination for businesses, particularly those focused on the future. With unmatched talent, climate resiliency, and global connectivity, Chicago offers the perfect environment for Santa's massive operation, which includes toy-making, packaging, reindeer stables, and vast storage facilities.

Chicago's global appeal is reflected in its consistent top rankings and transformative developments. For the 11th consecutive year, Chicago was named Top Metro for Corporate Relocation by Site Selection Magazine and remains the Best Big City in the U.S. for the 8th straight year, as voted by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Game-changing initiatives like the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park-led by IBM, PsiQuantum, and top academic institutions-are solidifying Chicago's reputation as the global quantum capital. At the same time, significant investments, such as a historic $1.25 billion bond deal supporting neighborhoods and small businesses, and transformative projects like the $7 billion Project 1901 on the West Side, underscore Chicago's ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and community-driven progress. Major revitalizations, including Google's reimagining of the Helmut Jahn-designed Thompson Center and the transformation of the LaSalle Street corridor, showcase how Chicago blends its rich legacy with a forward-looking vision.

"Chicago's tech ecosystem is the ideal place for Santa to elevate his operations," said Kent Mages, President of MassPersona. "Our full-color 3D printing company in Humboldt Park is revolutionizing the future of toy manufacturing, enabling customized, innovative products at scale. From concept to creation, Chicago has the talent, tools, and technology to deliver the next generation of toys-many of which can be made by 3D printers and computers right here in the city."

10 REASONS WHY SANTA SHOULD RELOCATE TO CHICAGO

1. Unmatched Connectivity : With two international airports (O'Hare and Midway), the largest inland port, and an extensive rail and road network, Chicago makes delivering gifts across the globe faster and smoother than ever helping Santa deliver toys for all the good girls and boys in a single night.

2. Central Location : Chicago sits at the heart of the U.S., providing Santa with a strategic advantage to reach every corner of the world in record time.

3. Cutting-Edge Innovation : Home to the emerging Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park on the South Side, and a thriving tech ecosystem throughout the region, Chicago offers Santa and his elves' access to the tools of the future to upgrade toy-making and logistics.

4. Manufacturing Excellence : Chicago's rich history in manufacturing combines tradition with cutting-edge technology. Companies like Ford Motor Co. that have been manufacturing and assembling state-of-the-art vehicles on Chicago's southside for over 100 years making the perfect partner to upgrade Santa's sleigh.

5. Candy Capital of the World : From Mars Wrigley to Ferrero and Mondelēz, the global cookie leader making all of Santa's favorite cookies like Oreo and Chips Ahoy, Chicago has the world-class sweets and treats to keep Santa's energy up for his global deliveries.

6. Thriving Economy: Chicago's position as a hub for growth and opportunity is reflected in the more than 120 companies that chose to expand, relocate, or invest in the city this year. Among them is Grindr, the international dating app, which selected Chicago as the site for its leading engineering hub. Grindr's decision highlights not only the city's strength in tech and innovation but also its commitment to inclusivity and a culture where everyone-whether an elf or even Rudolph-is embraced and celebrated.

7. World-Class Hospitality : Whether hosting the DNC, NASCAR, or international shows and conventions, Chicago knows how to welcome the world. Santa's arrival would be celebrated like no other.

8. Climate Resiliency & Sustainability: Chicago's access to freshwater and focus on green innovation provide a stable, sustainable future for Santa's operations.

9. Global Recognition: Chicago remains the Best Big City in the U.S. for the 8th consecutive year, according to readers of Conde Nast Traveler, and the Top Metro for Site Selection, by Site Selection Magazine, for the unprecedented 11th year running.

10. The Spirit of Chicago: From our people to our businesses, Chicago is a city of bold ideas, community, and resilience. It's the perfect home for Santa's Workshop and the magic it brings.

"Chicago has the space, spirit, and innovation to help your business thrive," said Kyle Schulz, Chief Growth Officer at World Business Chicago. "Whether it's a decision as monumental as relocating Santa's workshop or a global corporation expanding operations, Chicago delivers on its promise as a world-class destination for investment, collaboration, and growth. We invite Santa-or any visionary employer-to give us a call after Christmas so we can discuss your wish list and ensure your business is perfectly positioned for the future."

About World Business Chicago

World Business Chicago (WBC) is a public-private economic development agency, driving inclusive growth and positioning Chicagoland as a global leader in business and innovation. Through strategic corporate attraction, relocation, and expansion efforts, WBC partners with businesses of all sizes to create jobs, spark investment, and build a stronger future. WBC leads economic development across the seven-county region, leveraging Chicagoland's unique strengths as a super region and focusing on high-growth sectors like quantum, life sciences, manufacturing, and professional services. By championing investments in infrastructure, innovation, and neighborhoods, WBC fosters a thriving, inclusive economy. With its convening power and global partnerships, WBC advances Chicago as a vibrant, welcoming destination for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.

SOURCE World Business Chicago

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED