عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Foreign Ministers Of Kuwait, Comoros Discuss Promoting Relations


12/19/2024 10:02:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday received a telephone call from his counterpart in the Comoros, Mohamed Mbae.
The two ministers, in the phone call, discussed the solid bilateral relations bonding the two brotherly countries, means of promoting these ties in various spheres, latest developments on the regional and international arenas. (end)
and




MENAFN19122024000071011013ID1109012616


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search