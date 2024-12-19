Foreign Ministers Of Kuwait, Comoros Discuss Promoting Relations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday received a telephone call from his counterpart in the Comoros, Mohamed Mbae. The two ministers, in the phone call, discussed the solid bilateral relations bonding the two brotherly countries, means of promoting these ties in various spheres, latest developments on the regional and international arenas. (end) and

