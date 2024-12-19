Baltic Horizon Fund Financial Calendar For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose results and arrange the general meeting of investors according to the following schedule in 2025:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024 17 February 2025 Audited annual report for 2024 31 March 2025 Audited annual report for 2024 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS 24 April 2025 Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025 8 May 2025 Annual General Meeting of investors 2 June 2025 Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025 7 August 2025 Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025 7 November 2025 Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025 17 February 2026





The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

