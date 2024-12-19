عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baltic Horizon Fund Financial Calendar For 2025


12/19/2024 9:46:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of investors according to the following schedule in 2025:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024 17 February 2025
Audited annual report for 2024 31 March 2025
Audited annual report for 2024 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS 24 April 2025
Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025 8 May 2025
Annual General Meeting of investors 2 June 2025
Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025 7 August 2025
Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025 7 November 2025
Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025 17 February 2026


For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm,

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on and on LinkedIn , Faceboo , X and YouTube .


MENAFN19122024004107003653ID1109012568


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search