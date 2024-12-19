Food Lion Feeds And Customers Help Provide More Than 29 Million Holiday Meals*

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds and its generous customers have helped provide the equivalent of more than 29 million meals* to increase families' access to nutritious food this holiday season. This amount sets a record, quadrupling the highest Holidays Without Hunger meal count in 2021 which was equal to more than 6.6 million meals *. The initiative benefits Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization. It also benefits 33 local Feeding America partner food banks and hundreds of partner agencies throughout Food Lion's 10-state operating area. Since it began in 2014, the Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign has helped provide the equivalent of more than 73 million meals*. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“We are continuously grateful for the generosity of our customers who come together-at a time when they are setting their own tables for the holiday season-to make sure their neighbors also have access to nutritious food,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“We are committed to addressing food insecurity and believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries.”

During the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, which spanned from Nov. 6 – Dec. 10, customers could purchase specially marked, prepacked Holidays Without Hunger food boxes for $6. Each Food Lion store donated the purchased boxes directly to local Feeding America partner food banks or partner feeding agencies in the store's community. Customers also used the digital keypad at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases. Feeding America and its partner food banks received 100% of all cash donations.

“Food Lion's commitment to addressing food insecurity through initiatives like the Holidays Without Hunger campaign is emblematic of the power of community and partnership,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.“Together with Food Lion and their generous customers, we are helping support families this holiday season. We are deeply grateful for the care and dedication Food Lion shows to their neighbors, helping to ensure everyone can share in the joy and comfort of a full holiday table.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide the equivalent of more than 1.2 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating the equivalent of 1.5 billion meals** by the end of 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to fighting hunger, visit .

*$1 helps provide the equivalent of 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent to 1 million meals) from Nov. 6 – Dec. 10, 2024.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com .

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit to learn more.

