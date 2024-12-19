Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors Gather At Meeting In Rome

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors has been held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Rome, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy and the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Laureate of international competitions, conductor and composer Abuzar Manafzade performed the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, then a thematic was shown.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov expressed satisfaction with the meeting of the country's art and culture figures in Rome.

The Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli stressed that each of the participants in the event has achieved great success in various spheres of the national culture and contributed to its propaganda. The compatriots, regardless of their place of residence, are bearers of national identity.

According to him, the contribution of these people to the propaganda of Azerbaijan and its rich culture, their devotion to the Motherland deserves praise.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov and Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Committee on Culture Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized that the cultural figures who took part in the meeting have exceptional merits in popularizing the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

The meeting also heard speeches by prominent figures promoting Azerbaijani culture and art abroad.

During the meeting of the Azerbaijani cultural ambassadors held in the capital of Italy, the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli and a group of cultural and art figures got acquainted with the famous Borghese Gallery.

The Azerbaijani delegation was informed about the history of the art gallery and the art pieces presented there.

It was reported that the gallery, located in the Villa Borghese Park, was created by the architect Flaminio Ponzio in the early 17th century. It contains collections of paintings, sculptures and antiques.

The gallery exhibits works by famous artists Giovanni Lorenzo Bernini, Michelangelo Merisi de Caravaggio, Raphael, Titian, Peter Paul Rubens, Agnolo Bronzino and other painters. Since 2014, the art gallery has been a state museum of Italy.