Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors Gather At Meeting In Rome

Laman Ismayilova
A meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors has been held at
the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Rome, Azernews
reports.
The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with
the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy and the State
Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Laureate of international competitions, conductor and composer
Abuzar Manafzade performed the national anthem of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, then a thematic video was shown.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov expressed
satisfaction with the meeting of the country's art and culture
figures in Rome.
The Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli stressed that each
of the participants in the event has achieved great success in
various spheres of the national culture and contributed to its
propaganda. The compatriots, regardless of their place of
residence, are bearers of national identity.
According to him, the contribution of these people to the
propaganda of Azerbaijan and its rich culture, their devotion to
the Motherland deserves praise.
Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov and Deputy Chairman of the
Azerbaijani Committee on Culture Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized that
the cultural figures who took part in the meeting have exceptional
merits in popularizing the rich cultural heritage of
Azerbaijan.
The meeting also heard speeches by prominent figures promoting
Azerbaijani culture and art abroad.
During the meeting of the Azerbaijani cultural ambassadors held
in the capital of Italy, the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil
Karimli and a group of cultural and art figures got acquainted with
the famous Borghese Gallery.
The Azerbaijani delegation was informed about the history of the
art gallery and the art pieces presented there.
It was reported that the gallery, located in the Villa Borghese
Park, was created by the architect Flaminio Ponzio in the early
17th century. It contains collections of paintings, sculptures and
antiques.
The gallery exhibits works by famous artists Giovanni Lorenzo
Bernini, Michelangelo Merisi de Caravaggio, Raphael, Titian, Peter
Paul Rubens, Agnolo Bronzino and other painters. Since 2014, the
art gallery has been a state museum of Italy.
