Iraq Begins Repatriating Fleeing Syrian Troops
Date
12/19/2024 9:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Iraq has begun repatriating Syrian troops who had fled to the country amid fall of Bashar Al-Assad Regime that was ousted by armed opposition factions recently.
Brigadier Muqdad Meri, spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, said in a statement, on Thursday, that the competent authorities started, today, extraditing the Syrian soldiers via the border Al-Qaem checkpoint, noting that the process was coordinated with "the concerned Syrian authorities."
Brig. Meri neither mentioned number of the Syrian troops to be sent back home, nor destiny of the arms and military ordnance they had delivered to the Iraqi authorities when they entered the country 12 days ago.
Local media had reported that 2,000 Syrian armed soldiers entered the country on December 7, one day ahead of Al-Assad's ouster, and that they had surrendered the weapons to the Iraqi forces. (end)
ahh
MENAFN19122024000071011013ID1109012344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.