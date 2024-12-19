Iraq Begins Repatriating Fleeing Syrian Troops

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Iraq has begun repatriating Syrian who had fled to the country amid fall of Bashar Al-Assad that was ousted by armed opposition factions recently.

Brigadier Muqdad Meri, spokesperson of the Iraqi of Interior, said in a statement, on Thursday, that the competent authorities started, today, extraditing the Syrian via the border Al-Qaem checkpoint, noting that the process was coordinated with "the concerned Syrian authorities."

Brig. Meri neither mentioned number of the Syrian troops to be sent back home, nor destiny of the arms and military ordnance they had delivered to the Iraqi authorities when they entered the country 12 days ago.

Local media had reported that 2,000 Syrian armed soldiers entered the country on December 7, one day ahead of Al-Assad's ouster, and that they had surrendered the weapons to the Iraqi forces. (end)

