SEALSQ’S GSMA-Accredited Euicc Technology Enables Mobile Phones To Benefit From Post-Quantum Security

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, today announced that its GSMA-accredited eUICC (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) now enables mobile phones and connected devices to benefit from cutting-edge Post-Quantum security. This breakthrough technology delivers unparalleled trust, security, and interoperability for the global GSMA ecosystem, positioning SEALSQ as a game-changer for Telcos looking to streamline operations, scale connectivity worldwide, and secure their infrastructure against emerging quantum threats.

“By integrating Post-Quantum security into our GSMA-accredited eUICC technology, we're enabling a new era of trusted, scalable, and future-proof connectivity,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.“This advancement not only meets today's security needs but also protects against future quantum threats, ensuring that our customers stay ahead of emerging cyber challenges.”

SEALSQ's GSMA Root CI-accredited Root Certificate Authority ensures the highest levels of trust and security. Its advanced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) supports secure identification and authentication of eUICC-based eSIMs and Subscription Management entities within the GSMA remote provisioning framework. This allows seamless remote profile management, enabling secure and scalable cellular connectivity for Machine-to-Machine (M2M), Consumer, and IoT devices.

The widespread adoption of eSIM technology is transforming the telecom industry by eliminating physical SIM cards and enabling the dynamic download of digital profiles on-demand. Telcos can leverage SEALSQ's innovative solutions to simplify operations, enhance security with Post-Quantum resilience, and scale deployments effortlessly. This innovation not only benefits mobile phones but also drives the growth of IoT and smart city applications, unlocking new possibilities for secure, interconnected ecosystems.

In smart city deployments, millions of IoT sensors and devices capture and transmit vast amounts of data, including traffic management, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure maintenance. These devices require robust, future-proof security to protect sensitive data and ensure reliable operations. SEALSQ's Post-Quantum secure eUICC technology provides the foundation for trusted communications, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality even in the face of evolving quantum threats. This allows municipalities and service providers to confidently deploy IoT solutions that improve urban efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

For industrial IoT applications, SEALSQ's eUICC technology ensures secure connectivity for remote sensors, machinery, and automated systems. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture can benefit from seamless, secure connectivity to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and enhance productivity. The Post-Quantum resilience offered by SEALSQ's solution protects critical infrastructure against potential cyber threats, ensuring that operational data remains secure and reliable.

Mobile phones are particularly vulnerable to quantum attacks due to their reliance on encryption algorithms for secure communications, data storage, and authentication processes. Traditional encryption methods, such as RSA and ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography), are susceptible to being broken by quantum computers, which can solve these complex mathematical problems exponentially faster than classical computers. This poses significant risks to personal information, financial transactions, and authentication credentials.

By integrating Post-Quantum security into eUICC technology, SEALSQ ensures that mobile phones and IoT devices are protected against both current and future quantum threats. This advancement secures communications, prevents data breaches, and maintains the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information. Whether for smart cities, industrial IoT, or personal mobile devices, SEALSQ's solution enables trusted, scalable, and future-proof connectivity.

SEALSQ's innovation opens new opportunities for Telcos, enterprises, and municipalities to deploy secure, scalable, and efficient connectivity solutions. Whether enhancing mobile phone security, driving IoT adoption, or supporting smart city initiatives, SEALSQ's Post-Quantum secure eUICC technology is the key to a resilient and interconnected future.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors , PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) , and Provisioning Services , with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable. SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens , Smart Energy , Medical and Healthcare Systems , Defense, IT Network Infrastructure , Automotive , and Industrial Automation and Control Systems . By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries. For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

