Russians Shell School In Center Of Kherson

The consequences of the Russian shelling were shown in a Telegram message by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“An educational institution in the central part of Kherson came under attack by the Russian army,” Prokudin said.

According to him, as a result of the“arrival”, the building's windows were smashed and trees in the yard were knocked down.

No one was killed or injured in the shelling.

Video: Official channel of Oleksandr Prokudin

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the central part of Kherson , injuring a 77-year-old woman who was on the street at the time.