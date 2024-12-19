Ukrainians progressively look for Russian porn

(MENAFN) According to Pornhub's 2024 Year in Review, Ukrainian users have shown a growing interest in Russian-tagged pornography, with the term "Russian porn" climbing to the third most-searched term in Ukraine, rising 12 spots. Despite the ongoing war between the two countries, Ukrainians remain curious about the sexual habits of their Russian neighbors.



In the same report, "hentai," a Japanese-style animated pornography, emerged as the most-searched term in Ukraine. While pornography has been illegal in Ukraine since 2009, enforcement of this law is lax, and Pornhub continues to be highly popular, with millions of visits each month.



In December 2023, Ukraine fined Pornhub $5,543 for tax evasion, accusing the site of not contributing to the country’s armed forces. Meanwhile, OnlyFans reportedly paid Ukraine $944,000 in taxes in 2023. Despite these issues, Pornhub remains the most visited adult site in the country.

